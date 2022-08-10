Advertisement
Philadelphia triple shooting may have been over female: Report

Articles
Police respond Monday night to the scene of a shooting near a Popeyes restaurant in Philadelphia

  • A 19-year-old victim was fatally shot in the head multiple times.
  • Police believe that the shooting may have been caused by a fight over a girl.
  • Surveillance footage has been found and is being used in the investigation.
A source says that the triple shooting in Philadelphia that killed a 19-year-old Popeyes worker may have started because of a fight over a woman.

According to reports from Philadelphia, when police got to the event Monday night after the restaurant in the city’s northern section had closed, they discovered two additional employees suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

It is currently reported that their condition is stable.

Police say that the shooting may have been caused by a fight over a girl, and detectives think that the victims knew their attackers and may have worked with them in the past.

There were no descriptions of suspects immediately available. The Philadelphia Police Department did not respond to a news agency’s request for comment Wednesday morning.

The victims of the shooting were reportedly found in a Honda Civic that was full of bullet holes.

About 50 bullet casings were found about five blocks away from the Popeyes’ parking lot where the victims were shot.

The 19-year-old victim was fatally shot in the head multiple times, according to the US news agency Philadelphia.

A source in law enforcement said that surveillance footage from the store has been found and is being used in the investigation.

