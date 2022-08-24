Sanna Marin apologises for photo of two topless women taken at her official residence.

She says it was not appropriate and should not have been taken.

Comes after video emerged of her dancing at another private party.

After a picture of two topless ladies taken at a party inside the Finnish prime minister’s official residence last month. Was posted on social media, Sanna Marin has apologised twice in a week.

The image first appeared on the TikTok account of model and influencer Sabina Särkkä, but it has since been removed. It depicts her kissing another woman, not Marin. They take up their tops and cover their breasts with the word “Finland.”

“I apologise since I feel the picture is inappropriate. Such a photo ought not to have been taken, according to Marin. She claimed that image was taken at her home, Kesäranta, when she hosted guests there on July 8 following the Ruisrock music festival.

At the Helsinki, Finland, beachside home whose name translates to “summer coast,” Marin, 36, claimed that the names of her visitors had been disclosed in advance to security employees. She said that “other than that, nothing exceptional happened” as they had spent the evening at the beach and in the sauna.

The apology followed Marin making international news last week when footage of her drinking and dancing wildly at another private party where unfounded rumours suggested drugs may have been consumed surfaced.

The prime minister took a drug test “to clear up doubts,” despite claiming to reporters that she had never used drugs – “not even in my teenage years” – and had not observed any being used at the party on August 6 in a Helsinki apartment. The outcome, which was made public on Monday, was poor.

