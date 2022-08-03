Police allegedly attacked an 11-year-old at the California State Fair

11-year-old Elijah Hunter was “attacked” by police during “Kids Day” at the California State Fair.

Hunter’s family, Black Lives Matter Sacramento demand policy changes at Cal Expo.

Cal Expo says he was stopped for trying to steal from vendors and climbing a fence.

According to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento; an 11-year-old Black boy was “attacked” by police during “Kids Day”; at the California State Fair.

Elijah Hunter’s family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento; and the Greater Sacramento NAACP convened on Monday for a news conference; to urge that Cal Expo, which is hosting the fair; amend its policies.

Elijah was “brutally attacked” and had “his rights violated by Cal Expo police;” according to a statement from Black Lives Matter Sacramento, who were with Elijah; when he was at the fair.

After being contacted for comment on Tuesday, Cal Expo did not respond. However, a spokesman for Cal Expo, Darla Givens, told that Elijah; only had a minor cut. She claimed that he was apprehended by police; for attempting to climb a fence and steal from vendors.

Elijah “was horse playing while in line, while they all pretended; to be cutting in front of each other,” a Black Lives Matter Sacramento; spokesman told.

“Police tackled Elijah while sparing his pals. Although his pals are Caucasian; Elijah is black “explained the spokeswoman.

According to the spokeswoman, Elijah’s mother pleaded to be permitted; in the questioning room as she was being escorted there. Elijah was had to sign a trespassing notice; declaring he is forbidden from the fair, and she was denied entry.

The spokeswoman stated, “There is no amount of horse play that justifies; mature police officers to tackle and beat a youngster.

White Lives Matter Sacramento is requesting that the police be terminated; and accused of abusing children. The cops are off-duty members of other agencies; who work for the fair’s own police detail. Which departments the involved cops were hired from is unclear.

Elijah Martin’s mother, Cynthia Martin, stated at the press conference; that after being tackled by police, his shirt was stained with blood.

