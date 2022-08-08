Police arrest Afghan suspect in stabbing deaths of 10 people in Iran

Iranian police arrested an Afghan man thought to have killed 10 other farm workers after a fight over land.

Four Iranians and six Afghans were slain on Sunday, and one farm worker was injured and hospitalised.

Iran’s protracted drought has led to a rise in disputes over water supplies.

TEHRAN: Iranian state media reported on Monday that police in Iran had arrested an Afghan man who was thought to have killed 10 other farm workers after a fight over land.

In the Islamic Republic, a crime spree like the one in a small village in the southeast was very rare.

As per the official Iranian news agency, four Iranians and six Afghans were slain on Sunday, and one farm worker was injured and hospitalised. According to the report, the suspect exhibited mental instability.

Iran’s protracted drought has led to a rise in disputes over water supplies and areas with greater access to water. The only legal weapon Iranians are permitted to possess is hunting rifles.

In recent years, Iran’s economy has gotten worse because of crippling American sanctions. These sanctions have caused inflation to skyrocket and unemployment to rise.

In May, a former employee of one of Iran’s top state-owned financial enterprises opened fire at his former job in western Iran, killing three and wounding five before turning the pistol on himself.

In 2016, a 26-year-old man fatally shot ten family members and wounded four more.

