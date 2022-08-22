Police investigate petrol bomb attacks in Coleraine

Indiana governor to visit Taiwan amid China tensions
Governor Eric Holcomb is the latest US official to visit Taiwan, defying...
Police are looking into a possible link between ten petrol bomb attacks in Coleraine in recent months.
In the most recent incident, on Monday, a property in Loughanhill Park was damaged by a suspected petrol bomb attack.
The front door was damaged by smoke after a window was smashed. According to police, one woman was present at the time but was not injured.
The police have stated that they are looking into “the possibility that it could be linked to other recent incidents.”
According to police, this is the tenth petrol bomb attack on a house in Coleraine since April 24.
On August 11, a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the same Coleraine neighbourhood.
A woman was asleep in the living room of a house in Mossvale Park when it was targeted in July, and there were also attacks in April and May.
On Monday, police said they recovered a device from the scene and took it away for forensic examination.
“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, although this was a reckless attack which could have resulted in serious consequences,” Insp Aaron Brown said.
“Attacks such as these which could potentially endanger life are not wanted by anyone and do nothing but cause harm and damage to the local community who we know just want to live in peace,” he said.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.