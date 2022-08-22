Police investigate petrol bomb attacks in Coleraine

A suspected petrol bomb has been thrown at a house in Loughanhill Park, Coleraine, County Londonderry.

This is the tenth petrol bomb attack on a house since April 24.

In the most recent incident, on Monday, a property in Loughanhill Park was damaged by a suspected petrol bomb attack.

The front door was damaged by smoke after a window was smashed. According to police, one woman was present at the time but was not injured.

On August 11, a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the same Coleraine neighbourhood.

A woman was asleep in the living room of a house in Mossvale Park when it was targeted in July, and there were also attacks in April and May.

On Monday, police said they recovered a device from the scene and took it away for forensic examination.