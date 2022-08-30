Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police shooting in Madagascar kills 19, says police

Police shooting in Madagascar kills 19, says police

Articles
Advertisement
Police shooting in Madagascar kills 19, says police

Police shooting in Madagascar kills 19, say police

Advertisement
  • At least 19 people were killed and 21 injured when they opened fire on a crowd attempting to storm a police station in Madagascar.
  • Security forces have sent reinforcements to restore order in the area.
  • The trouble began when a crowd tried to break into the police station to take four people detained on suspicion of kidnapping an albino child.
Advertisement

 

At least 19 people were killed and 21 were injured when they opened fire on a crowd attempting to storm a police station on Monday in order to exact vengeance on suspected criminals.

According to a police statement, the shooting occurred in the town of Ikongo, about 330 kilometers (205 miles) southeast of the capital Antananarivo, and security forces have sent reinforcements to restore order in the area.

According to the police, the trouble began when a crowd attempted to break into the police station to take four people detained on suspicion of kidnapping an albino child and murdering his mother.

The child has yet to be found. Albino children are sometimes abducted in some African countries by people who believe they can be used for ritual purposes, though no information about the alleged abduction was provided in this case.

According to the police statement, the situation in Ikongo has calmed down, and the families of those killed in the shooting have been offered financial compensation by security forces.

Advertisement

Also Read

In Washington, DC, a police shooting results in one fatality and one injury
In Washington, DC, a police shooting results in one fatality and one injury

The shooting took place in the area of The Wharf, a travel...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story