Poll shows Tories prefer Johnson over Truss and Sunak

Majority of Conservative Party members still favour Boris Johnson to any of the two contenders fighting for the position of Prime Minister, according to a new poll.

Opinium revealed that in a head-to-head poll, 63% of party members selected the prime minister over Liz Truss (22%).

When asked to choose between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak, 68% chose the Prime Minister, while 19% chose his former chancellor.

However, the results were reversed among the broader population, but by considerably smaller proportions.

Ms Truss received 31% more votes than Mr Johnson, who received 26% more votes.

Mr. Sunak received 32% of the vote, compared to 31% for Mr. Johnson.

According to the data, Ms Truss, the foreign secretary, has a 22-point advantage over Mr Sunak in the leadership campaign.

Ms Truss received 61% of the vote, while Mr Sunak received 39%.

Almost three-tenths of members (29%) indicated they had already voted, while 47% said they would definitely vote.

According to Opinium, only 19% have yet to select who to support.

To be successful, Mr Sunak would need to win the votes of all those who are still uncertain, as well as a sizable fraction of those who have yet to vote.

According to the report, Ms Truss is largely supported by elderly members of the party.

She leads by 40 points among those over 65, while she trails Mr Sunak by eight points among those under 50.

Members supported Ms Truss mostly because she was perceived as more honest and trustworthy (14%), and because she remained loyal to Mr Johnson (10%).

Another 8% were impressed with her tax-cut promises and believe she is a better option for the economy.

Those who backed Mr Sunak did so for the same reason: his perceived economic ability.

This accounted for 22% of the former chancellor’s votes, with 10% believing he is the most competent and knowledgeable.

On September 5, the Conservative Party’s next leader and Mr. Johnson’s replacement as Prime Minister will be announced.

