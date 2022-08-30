Pope Francis calls Ukraine war “morally unjust” and “barbaric”

Pope Francis says Russia’s war in Ukraine is “morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, repugnant, and sacrilegious”.

He also addresses criticism he received for comments he made about the death of Darya Dugina.

Dugina was killed when a bomb planted in the car she was driving exploded on the outskirts of Moscow.

In a Vatican statement issued today, Pope Francis said Russia’s war in Ukraine is “morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, repugnant, and sacrilegious.”

The Vatican’s daily news bulletin urged everyone to pray for the “rebuilding of peace” and the “defence of human life and the values associated with it, rather than as political positions.”

In the bulletin, the Pope also addressed some of the criticism he has received in response to his recent remarks about the death of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian ultranationalist firebrand Alexander Dugin.

“I think of that poor girl who was blown up by a bomb that was under her car seat in Moscow,” the Pope said last week. The innocent pay the price for war.”

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has blamed Ukrainian special services for Dugina’s murder; however, Ukraine has denied any involvement, calling the FSB claims a fabrication.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed disappointment with the Pope’s statement last week, saying it “unjustly” equates “the aggressor and the victim.

