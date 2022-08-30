Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Pope Francis calls Ukraine war “morally unjust” and “barbaric”
Pope Francis calls Ukraine war “morally unjust” and “barbaric”

Pope Francis calls Ukraine war “morally unjust” and “barbaric”

Articles
Advertisement
Pope Francis calls Ukraine war “morally unjust” and “barbaric”

Pope Francis calls Ukraine war “morally unjust” and “barbaric”

Advertisement
  • Pope Francis says Russia’s war in Ukraine is “morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, repugnant, and sacrilegious”.
  • He also addresses criticism he received for comments he made about the death of Darya Dugina.
  • Dugina was killed when a bomb planted in the car she was driving exploded on the outskirts of Moscow.
Advertisement

 

In a Vatican statement issued today, Pope Francis said Russia’s war in Ukraine is “morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, repugnant, and sacrilegious.”

The Vatican’s daily news bulletin urged everyone to pray for the “rebuilding of peace” and the “defence of human life and the values associated with it, rather than as political positions.”

In the bulletin, the Pope also addressed some of the criticism he has received in response to his recent remarks about the death of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian ultranationalist firebrand Alexander Dugin.

On August 20, Dugina was killed when a bomb planted in the car she was driving exploded on the outskirts of Moscow.

“I think of that poor girl who was blown up by a bomb that was under her car seat in Moscow,” the Pope said last week. The innocent pay the price for war.”

Advertisement

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has blamed Ukrainian special services for Dugina’s murder; however, Ukraine has denied any involvement, calling the FSB claims a fabrication.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed disappointment with the Pope’s statement last week, saying it “unjustly” equates “the aggressor and the victim.

Also Read

Pope Francis urges dialogue after bishop’s arrest in Nicaragua
Pope Francis urges dialogue after bishop’s arrest in Nicaragua

Pope Francis calls for an "open and sincere" dialogue between the Church...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story