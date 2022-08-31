Brandy Bottone, 32-year-old Plano resident, became an unlikely focal point of the nation’s post-Roe debate.

She insisted that since the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade, her unborn child now was recognized as a living person.

Bottone has since given birth to a baby girl.

According to authorities, the pregnant Texas woman who claimed she had a right to use the HOV lanes because of her unborn child was issued a second ticket for the same infraction on Tuesday.

After being stopped in a carpool lane on June 29, 32-year-old Brandy Bottone of Plano unexpectedly became the subject of the nation’s post-Roe discussion.

She was given a ticket by a sheriff’s deputy for driving alone in a high-occupancy vehicle lane, where it is required that vehicles carry at least one other person. Bottone argued that the additional passenger was the kid growing inside of her.

Evidently, her case was persuasive enough to have her fired. It wasn’t immediately obvious whether the Aug. 3 picked up second ticket would likewise be kicked.

According to a statement sent to NBC News by a Dallas County DA official, “Yes, Ms. Bottone’s HOV case was dismissed.” “A month or so after the initial HOV citation, the defendant was issued a second one. The outcome of this second citation is pending.”

Several calls, emails, and texts sent to Bottone on Tuesday and Wednesday asking for her comment went unanswered.

On Sunday, Bottone told the media that the second HOV pullover took place on US Highway 75 South close to Midpark Road, and the deputy was well aware of who she was.

Buttone cited the deputy as responding, “You again?

The deputy is said to have questioned, “So when are you going to have this baby? ”

She said, “‘Tomorrow,'” according to Bottone.

She recalled the policeman saying, “Oh, good luck,” just before writing her a ticket.

