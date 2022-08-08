President Andres Manuel visits flooded mine, faces angry public

Advertisement
  • Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrives at coal mine in northern state of Coahuila.
  • Attorney general’s office announces an inquiry into suspected crimes related to the event.
  • Families of miners trapped in a mine in Mexico battled with troops as the president arrived.
As the Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrived at the scene, desperate families of miners trapped in a mine in Mexico battled with troops.

As President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrived to the mine in the northern state of Coahuila, a line of military held back families who yelled and tried to force their way through.

According to local media, Mr. Obrador claimed he was personally directing the rescue effort for the ten trapped miners, who have now been missing for five days.

According to El Universal, he told them that rescue was a top priority and that those guilty would face consequences.

“Working on that. I want it to be as soon as possible”,
he is supposed to have remarked.

Later, the president was spotted seeking to communicate with the relatives of some of those missing in Sabina, roughly 100 kilometers (65 miles) from the US border.

However, El Universal said that it sparked a melee as people raced forward to talk with Mr Obrador.

Several family expressed dissatisfaction with the speed of the effort to liberate the miners. Their status is unclear, and work is being done to drain water from the mine so that divers may try to reach them.

Following accusations that a mining concession was given without a comprehensive health and safety evaluation, Mexico’s attorney general’s office announced an inquiry into suspected crimes related to the event.

The agency stated in a statement that it was trying to interview everyone involved and identify the site’s owner and operators.

The rescue effort is said to include around 400 army and civilian personnel.

The coal mine is located in the Agujita neighbourhood of Las Conchas.

