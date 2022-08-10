Primary suspect in murder of four Muslims arrested

Muhammad Syed, 51, was arrested on Monday and accused with the deaths of two men.

Suspect arrived in the United States from Afghanistan “in the previous couple years”

Three of the victims were from Pakistan and went to the same mosque.

Albuquerque, New Mexico, police claim they have apprehended their “main suspect” in the murder of four Muslim men.

Muhammad Syed, 51, was arrested on Monday and accused with the deaths of two men. According to authorities, many guns were discovered from his residence.

According to police, they are collaborating with detectives to prosecute the Afghan with the other two fatalities.

The fatalities occurred over the course of nine months.

The latest three murders occurred during the previous two weeks.

On Tuesday, police chief Harold Medina revealed the breakthrough, claiming they had tracked down and captured the driver of a car suspected of being involved.

According to investigators, the assaults might have been motivated by a personal disagreement.

According to investigators, the suspect arrived in the United States from Afghanistan “in the previous couple years.”

Three of the fatalities were from Pakistan and went to the same mosque. According to officers, they were “ambushed with no warning, fired on and killed”.

Last November, a fourth guy, Mohammad Ahmadi, originally from Afghanistan, was murdered.

According to Kyle Hartsock, deputy commander of the police criminal investigations section, the suspect was apprehended after his vehicle was halted and his residence was searched at the same time by a Swat squad.

He claimed that a public tip led to his arrest barely two days after police released a picture of the suspect’s car.

According to a police press statement, after a search of Mr Syed’s residence, “detectives discovered evidence that shows the offender knew the victims to some extent and an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shootings”.

However, at the news conference on Tuesday, police authorities did not address claims that the culprit was a Sunni Muslim who had targeted the victims because he was disgruntled that his daughter had married a Shia Muslim.

“We’re not really clear if that was the actual motive, if it was part of a motive, or if there’s a bigger picture that we’re missing.” Mr Hartsock said.

In a statement, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller expressed his hope that the “swift action brings an increased sense of safety for so many who are experiencing fear from the recent shootings”.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden expressed his ” “angered and saddened by the horrific killings”, adding that “these hateful attacks have no place in America”.

The police have not declared the assaults to be hate crimes.

The manhunt for the culprit has increased in recent days after New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said that she was deploying more law enforcement personnel to the city to assist detectives.

Several organisations have offered substantial incentives for information leading to a suspect’s arrest and conviction.

According to Ahmad Assed, a spokesperson for the Islamic Center of New Mexico, the murder have been horrifying for the city’s Muslim population.

