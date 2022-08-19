Putin gives $16,000 and honorary title Russian women with 10 kids

The title of “Mother Heroine” will be awarded to mothers who “birth and raise” 10 Russian citizens.

The title comes with a 1 million Russian Rubles ($16,645).

A five-pointed golden star medal will also be awarded for each child’s success.

The Russian government announced this week that it is reintroducing an honorary title and financial reward bestowed upon Russian women who have ten or more children from the Soviet era.

The title of “Mother Heroine” will be awarded to Russian women who “birth and raise” 10 Russian citizens, according to a decree signed this week by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Once the tenth child turns one year old, the title will come with a reward of 1 million Russian Rubles, which is roughly $16,645 in US dollars. According to the decree, recipients will also receive a five-pointed golden star medal.

The title of “Mother Heroine” comes with some restrictions, such as requiring all children to be alive on the first birthday of the tenth child unless they were killed while serving in the military, civic service, or in a terrorist attack.

Furthermore, the children must be well cared for and receive the “adequate level of care for health, education, physical, spiritual, and moral development.”

Russia began awarding the “Mother Heroine” title to mothers in 1944 and continued to do so until the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Russia’s population has been declining in recent years, exacerbated by heavy casualties from its invasion of Ukraine, migration out of Russia, and a low birth rate.

According to United Nations data, the working-age population has decreased as a percentage of the total population every year since 2010.

