Raila Odinga denies Kenya election results 

Raila Odinga, who finished second in Kenya’s presidential election, has filed a legal challenge, according to his lawyers.

Mr Odinga received 48.8% of the vote, falling short of William Ruto’s 50.5%, according to the electoral commission.

However, four of the seven electoral commissioners refused to support the outcome, claiming that the final results were “opaque.”

The Supreme Court’s seven justices will have 14 days to rule.

One of the arguments advanced by Mr Odinga is that the voter turnout figure was manipulated. According to the allegations, that figure was changed to show that Mr Ruto had crossed the 50%-plus-one-vote threshold required to avoid a second-round run-off.

On Monday morning, supporters of Mr Odinga gathered outside the court in a Nairobi suburb, waiting for the lawyers to hand over the physical documents. “Protect our Vote” and “Electoral Justice Now!” were written on their placards.

As the presidential candidate and his running mate, Martha Karua, arrived at the court to formally submit the case, they cheered and chanted.

Mr Odinga described the outcome as a “travesty” last week, adding that the election should be declared “null and void.”

This is the third time he has gone to court to have a decision reversed.

The veteran politician successfully challenged the outcome of the 2017 presidential election, which he lost to Uhuru Kenyatta, and the Supreme Court ordered a re-run. The case highlighted logistical issues in the manner in which the results were compiled.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) attempted to make the results process as transparent as possible this time by publishing polling station tallies as soon as they became available.

According to an independent Kenyan monitoring group, the IEBC’s final result was in line with its projection.

A week ago, chaotic scenes erupted at the national tallying centre as the final results of the 9 August election were about to be read out.

Some of Mr Odinga’s political allies stormed the stage, causing scuffles. Two electoral commissioners were injured, and four others were forced to leave the compound to hold a press conference to protest the outcome.

Nonetheless, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati made the announcement and handed Mr Ruto the certificate confirming his victory.

Mr Ruto stated last week that he would respect the court process, which is part of the country’s electoral law.

“I identify as a democrat. I support the rule of law. I value our institutions “He told reporters.