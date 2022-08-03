Rep. Jayapal allegedly threatened by a man who has pleaded not guilty

Brett Forsell is accused of yelling obscenities and threats outside Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s Seattle home.

Prosecutors asked for $500,000 bail for Forsell, saying he was armed with a deadly weapon.

The judge set his bail at $150,000.

A Seattle man has entered a not guilty plea after being charged with felony; stalking for reportedly chanting obscenities outside U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s house; while carrying a pistol.

During Brett Forsell’s arraignment hearing on Tuesday; the judge for the King County Superior Court; set bond at $150,000, according to KING-TV.

Using the justification that Forsell is “likely to conduct a violent act; if free in the community,” the King County Prosecutor’s Office; asked for $500,000 in bail. As soon as he was freed, Forsell allegedly promised; to go back to Jayapal’s house, according to authorities.

After hurling threats and obscenities outside Jayapal’s Seattle house; late at night on July 9, Forsell, 49, was taken into custody; and lodged into jail. Prosecutors decided there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him with a hate crime; but authorities emphasised the probe will go on.

The first Indian American woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives; was Jayapal in 2016. The Progressive Caucus in Congress is led by the Democrat.

Prosecutors said that Jayapal was stalked because of her elected status; and that Forsell was carrying a lethal weapon as part of the felony stalking case.

According to a probable cause statement, Forsell admitted to police; that he frequently cursed at Jayapal when driving by her home; starting in late June, and that on July 9 he drove by; stopped, got out of the car, and cursed at Jayapal.

Police were informed by a neighbour that she overheard a guy; make murderous threats against Jayapal and that she thought it was the man; who was later detained.

If Forsell secures bail, he will be subject to a number of requirements; including as home monitoring, alcohol monitoring, GPS monitoring, and stalking protection order compliance.

