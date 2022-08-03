Brittney Griner: Russian case to be over ‘very soon’, Judge says
A Seattle man has entered a not guilty plea after being charged with felony; stalking for reportedly chanting obscenities outside U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s house; while carrying a pistol.
During Brett Forsell’s arraignment hearing on Tuesday; the judge for the King County Superior Court; set bond at $150,000, according to KING-TV.
Using the justification that Forsell is “likely to conduct a violent act; if free in the community,” the King County Prosecutor’s Office; asked for $500,000 in bail. As soon as he was freed, Forsell allegedly promised; to go back to Jayapal’s house, according to authorities.
After hurling threats and obscenities outside Jayapal’s Seattle house; late at night on July 9, Forsell, 49, was taken into custody; and lodged into jail. Prosecutors decided there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him with a hate crime; but authorities emphasised the probe will go on.
The first Indian American woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives; was Jayapal in 2016. The Progressive Caucus in Congress is led by the Democrat.
Prosecutors said that Jayapal was stalked because of her elected status; and that Forsell was carrying a lethal weapon as part of the felony stalking case.
According to a probable cause statement, Forsell admitted to police; that he frequently cursed at Jayapal when driving by her home; starting in late June, and that on July 9 he drove by; stopped, got out of the car, and cursed at Jayapal.
Police were informed by a neighbour that she overheard a guy; make murderous threats against Jayapal and that she thought it was the man; who was later detained.
If Forsell secures bail, he will be subject to a number of requirements; including as home monitoring, alcohol monitoring, GPS monitoring, and stalking protection order compliance.
