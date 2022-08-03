Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rep. Jayapal allegedly threatened by a man who has pleaded not guilty

Rep. Jayapal allegedly threatened by a man who has pleaded not guilty

Articles
Advertisement
Rep. Jayapal allegedly threatened by a man who has pleaded not guilty

Rep. Jayapal allegedly threatened by a man who has pleaded not guilty

Advertisement
  • Brett Forsell is accused of yelling obscenities and threats outside Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s Seattle home.
  • Prosecutors asked for $500,000 bail for Forsell, saying he was armed with a deadly weapon.
  • The judge set his bail at $150,000.
Advertisement

A Seattle man has entered a not guilty plea after being charged with felony; stalking for reportedly chanting obscenities outside U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s house; while carrying a pistol.

During Brett Forsell’s arraignment hearing on Tuesday; the judge for the King County Superior Court; set bond at $150,000, according to KING-TV.

Using the justification that Forsell is “likely to conduct a violent act; if free in the community,” the King County Prosecutor’s Office; asked for $500,000 in bail. As soon as he was freed, Forsell allegedly promised; to go back to Jayapal’s house, according to authorities.

After hurling threats and obscenities outside Jayapal’s Seattle house; late at night on July 9, Forsell, 49, was taken into custody; and lodged into jail. Prosecutors decided there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him with a hate crime; but authorities emphasised the probe will go on.

The first Indian American woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives; was Jayapal in 2016. The Progressive Caucus in Congress is led by the Democrat.

Also Read

Brittney Griner: Russian case to be over ‘very soon’, Judge says
Brittney Griner: Russian case to be over ‘very soon’, Judge says

The Russian medications preliminary of U.S. b-ball star Brittney Griner. To be...

Advertisement

Prosecutors said that Jayapal was stalked because of her elected status; and that Forsell was carrying a lethal weapon as part of the felony stalking case.

According to a probable cause statement, Forsell admitted to police; that he frequently cursed at Jayapal when driving by her home; starting in late June, and that on July 9 he drove by; stopped, got out of the car, and cursed at Jayapal.

Police were informed by a neighbour that she overheard a guy; make murderous threats against Jayapal and that she thought it was the man; who was later detained.

If Forsell secures bail, he will be subject to a number of requirements; including as home monitoring, alcohol monitoring, GPS monitoring, and stalking protection order compliance.

Also Read

Judge allows Capitol riot officer lawsuits against Trump to go forward
Judge allows Capitol riot officer lawsuits against Trump to go forward

US Capitol Police officers Briana Kirkland and Marcus Moore, along with Washington,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story