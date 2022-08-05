Advertisement
Rep. Liz Cheney asks the DOJ to take action against Trump

Articles
  • Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) wants the Justice Department to prosecute Donald Trump.
  • Cheney: “I think he’s guilty of the most serious dereliction of duty of any president in our nation’s history”.
  • The Wyoming congresswoman is running for re-election against a Trump-backed opponent.
If the Justice Department discovers evidence linking former President Donald Trump; to the attack on January 6, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.); wants the department to file charges against him.

Cheney, the vice head of the House select committee, commented; on whether or not a potential prosecution would increase Trump’s political influence; among his followers on January 6.

“Our concern is this: Are we a country of laws? Are we a nation where no one is exempt from the rule of law? What do the facts and the evidence indicate, then? On Thursday, Cheney spoke with CNN’s Kasie Hunt. And without a doubt, as I’ve made plain, I believe he committed the gravest act of neglect of duty ever committed by a president of this country.

Cheney also cited a federal district judge in California who claimed that Trump; and his former lawyer John Eastman had most certainly committed felonies; in connection with attempts to rig the 2020 election. Although she emphasised that the DOJ would ultimately be in charge; of any prosecution, she stated that the committee would provide an opinion; on criminal referrals to the Justice Department on January 6.

Knowing what it implies if the facts and the proof are in place; and they choose not to press charges. How can we then refer to ourselves as a nation of laws? That requires a very careful balancing, in my opinion,” Cheney added.

According to sources, Trump’s attorneys reportedly spoke with the DOJ; and were informed that indictments were “possible.”

Cheney delivered the CNN interview on the same day her father; former Vice President Dick Cheney, dubbed Trump a “coward”; in an advertisement for her reelection campaign. Cheney is up for reelection against a candidate; sponsored by Trump.

Cheney was 22 percentage points behind Harriet Hageman in a recent poll; conducted by The Casper Star-Tribune.

