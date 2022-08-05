Rep. Liz Cheney asks the DOJ to take action against Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) wants the Justice Department to prosecute Donald Trump.

Cheney: “I think he’s guilty of the most serious dereliction of duty of any president in our nation’s history”.

The Wyoming congresswoman is running for re-election against a Trump-backed opponent.

If the Justice Department discovers evidence linking former President Donald Trump; to the attack on January 6, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.); wants the department to file charges against him.

Cheney, the vice head of the House select committee, commented; on whether or not a potential prosecution would increase Trump’s political influence; among his followers on January 6.

“Our concern is this: Are we a country of laws? Are we a nation where no one is exempt from the rule of law? What do the facts and the evidence indicate, then? On Thursday, Cheney spoke with CNN’s Kasie Hunt. And without a doubt, as I’ve made plain, I believe he committed the gravest act of neglect of duty ever committed by a president of this country.

Cheney also cited a federal district judge in California who claimed that Trump; and his former lawyer John Eastman had most certainly committed felonies; in connection with attempts to rig the 2020 election. Although she emphasised that the DOJ would ultimately be in charge; of any prosecution, she stated that the committee would provide an opinion; on criminal referrals to the Justice Department on January 6.

Knowing what it implies if the facts and the proof are in place; and they choose not to press charges. How can we then refer to ourselves as a nation of laws? That requires a very careful balancing, in my opinion,” Cheney added.

According to sources, Trump’s attorneys reportedly spoke with the DOJ; and were informed that indictments were “possible.”

Cheney delivered the CNN interview on the same day her father; former Vice President Dick Cheney, dubbed Trump a “coward”; in an advertisement for her reelection campaign. Cheney is up for reelection against a candidate; sponsored by Trump.

Rep. Liz Cheney says if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol, the decision could call into question whether the United States can “call ourselves a nation of laws” https://t.co/lhqRO5XvGF pic.twitter.com/DCB8t68NjK — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 4, 2022

Cheney was 22 percentage points behind Harriet Hageman in a recent poll; conducted by The Casper Star-Tribune.

