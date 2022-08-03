Republican Rusty Bowers, loses re-election bid

Rusty Bowers lost the Republican nomination for Arizona state senator to David Farnsworth.

Mr Farnsworth, a 71-year-old former state senator, received 64% of the vote.

Advertisement Mr Trump endorsed his opponent and labelled Mr Bowers a “Rino” – “Republican in name only”.

A Republican who testified against Donald Trump at the committee on January 6th lost an election to a candidate sponsored by the previous president.

According to preliminary results, Mr Farnsworth received 64% of the vote.

Mr Bowers, a fervent conservative, previously stated that defeating Mr Trump would need a “miracle.”

In June, the 69-year-old delivered impassioned evidence to a committee examining the 2021 Capitol riots.

He described how Mr. Trump and his adviser Rudy Giuliani attempted to persuade him to assist in overturning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Following that, the Arizona Republican Party, which has increasingly turned to the right and is consistently pro-Trump, publicly censured Mr Bowers, declaring him “unfit to serve” the party and no longer a Republican “in good standing.”

Mr Trump endorsed his opponent and labelled Mr Bowers a “Rino” – “Republican in name only” – a slur Mr Trump uses to describe members of his party who fail to accept his phoney claims of election fraud.

Mr Farnsworth, a 71-year-old former state senator, has the support of several of Mr Trump’s key loyalists.

Mr Farnsworth stated during a discussion on July 7 that the 2020 election was affected by “a true plot headed up by the devil himself.”

On Tuesday night, several more Trump friends won victory over the former president’s opponents.

Mark Finchem, an election result denier who protested outside the Capitol on January 6, 2021, earned the Republican nomination for Secretary of State in Arizona.

And Blake Masters, a venture capitalist backed by Mr Trump and internet entrepreneur Peter Thiel, won the party’s nomination to challenge Democrat Mark Kelly for Arizona’s US Senate seat in November.

In Michigan, Peter Meijer, one of ten Republican House members who voted to impeach Mr. Trump last year, conceded loss to John Gibbs, Mr. Trump’s Assistant Housing Secretary.

Mr. Gibbs has reiterated the previous president’s baseless charges of electoral fraud, claiming that the 2020 election results will be invalid.

In Washington, Reps. Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler, both Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump, were battling for their political lives.

In Kansas, though, Secretary of State Scott Schwab, a Republican who has criticised Mr Trump, defeated a primary challenge from Mike Brown, a former county commissioner who was the source of the allegations.