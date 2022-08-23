Research says that Dogs can cry at the sight of their owners

Japanese researchers have found that dogs cry happy tears when they are reunited with their owners.

It’s thought that the tears strengthen the relationship between owners and their dogs.

Owners also feel a greater motivation to care for their pets when they see them crying.

Advertisement

According to a short study, dogs experience happy tears when they are reunited with their owners. According to Japanese researchers, dogs may actually be overjoyed to see their human friends again after an extended separation.

It’s thought that the tears strengthen the relationship between owners and their dogs.

The study, which was based on the behavior of 22 dogs, examined how dogs reacted when they were reunited with their owners and other familiar humans.

Researchers from Jichi Medical University and Azabu University put strips of paper under the dogs’ eyes a minute before they were reunited with their owners after being apart for five to seven hours in order to test their theory.

They discovered that the dogs only ever cried when they saw their owners. When the dogs were reunited with the persons they knew but who were not their owners, there was not the same amount of increased tear production.

The researchers gave the dogs a solution containing oxytocin, a crucial hormone involved in bonding, to check if the tears were related to their feelings.

Advertisement

They discovered that the dog’s tears considerably increased after they administered the hormone.

Although it is well known that dogs cry to keep their tear ducts clear, this behaviour has never been connected to an emotional response.

Takefumi Kikusui, one of the study’s authors who published the findings in the journal Current Biology, said, “We had never heard of the revelation that animals cry in happy circumstances, such as being reunited with their owners.

While owners may be more accustomed to seeing their joyful pets wag their tails or lick their faces, a dog’s tears can also have an impact on their human connection.

Owners become more loving or protective of their pets as a result of a dog’s gaze stimulating the release of oxytocin.

The researchers also discovered that when owners observed their animals crying, they felt a greater motivation to care for them.

Advertisement

The researchers hypothesised that “Their tears might play a role in the deepening of mutual relationships and further leading to interspecies bonding.”

Also Read Watch: Indoor dogs’ amusing responses to camping Pets that spend most of their time indoors are always more spoiled....