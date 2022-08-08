Advertisement
Russia accuses Ukraine shelled a nuclear plant

Articles
Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for strikes on the atomic power plant

  • Kremlin says Ukrainian forces have fired on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
  • Spokesman warns Europe could be in danger of “catastrophic consequences”.
  • Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for attacks on the plant.
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had fired on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and warned that Europe could be in danger of “catastrophic consequences.”

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, told reporters, “The shelling of the territory of the nuclear plant by the Ukrainian armed forces is a potentially extremely dangerous activity… fraught with catastrophic consequences for a vast area, including the territory of  Europe.”

He asked Ukraine’s allies “to use their influence to prevent the continuation of such shelling.”

Moscow and Kyiv have both said that the other is to blame for attacks on the nuclear power plant. Recent fighting at the plant led the UN to warn of a possible nuclear disaster.

The largest nuclear power complex in Europe, which was taken by Russia early in its advance, Zaporizhzhya, has been the target of military strikes in recent days, resulting in the shutdown of a reactor.

