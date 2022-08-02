Russia accuses US of active involvement in Ukraine Conflict

Russia accuses United States of direct involvement in Ukraine conflict.

Moscow says US is approving targets for American-made Himars artillery employed by Ukrainian forces.

Advertisement Russia has accused the US of conducting a “proxy war” in Ukraine. The US has made no comment on the accusations.

For the first time, Russia has accused the United States of direct involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

According to a spokeswoman for Moscow’s defence ministry, the US is approving targets for American-made Himars artillery employed by Ukrainian forces.

Intercepted calls between Ukrainian authorities, according to Lt Gen Igor Konashenkov, revealed the relationship

US officials made no quick comment on the accusations.

Advertisement

Russia earlier accused the US of conducting a “proxy war” in Ukraine.

“It is the Biden administration that is directly responsible for all rocket attacks approved by Kyiv on residential areas and civilian infrastructure facilities in settlements of Donbass and other regions that caused mass deaths of civilians,” Mr Konashenkov said.

Himars is a multiple rocket system that can launch precision-guided missiles at targets up to 70 kilometres (45 miles) away – far beyond the range of Ukraine’s previous artillery.

They are also thought to be more accurate than their Russian counterparts.

In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that US President Joe Biden’s decision to provide Ukraine with billions of euros meant that “NATO, in reality, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy.”

“War means war,” the 72-year-old warned.

Advertisement

Russia has been accused of various war crimes and crimes against humanity throughout the Ukrainian conflict. Ukraine accused Moscow last week of bombing a prison in separatist-held Donetsk in order to cover up charges of torture.