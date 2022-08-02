Russia accuses US of direct role in Ukraine war

Russia accuses US of direct involvement in Ukraine conflict.

Moscow says US approving targets for American-made Himars artillery used by Ukrainian forces.

Russia has previously accused the US of conducting a “proxy war” in Ukraine. The BBC was unable to independently confirm this allegation.

For the first time, Russia has accused the United States of direct involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

According to a spokesperson for Moscow’s defence ministry, the US is approving targets for American-made Himars artillery used by Ukrainian forces.

Intercepted calls between Ukrainian officials, according to Lt Gen Igor Konashenkov, revealed the link. The BBC was unable to independently confirm this.

US officials made no immediate comment on the allegation.

Russia previously accused the US of conducting a “proxy war” in Ukraine.

“The Biden administration is directly responsible for all rocket attacks authorised by Kyiv on residential areas and civilian infrastructure facilities in Donbass and other regions that resulted in mass civilian deaths,” Mr Konashenkov said.

Himars is a multiple rocket system that can launch precision-guided missiles at targets up to 70 kilometres (45 miles) away – far beyond the range of Ukraine’s previous artillery.

They are also thought to be more accurate than their Russian counterparts.

In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that US President Joe Biden’s decision to arm Ukraine with billions of dollars meant that “NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy.”

“War means war,” said the 72-year-old.

Russia has been accused of numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity throughout the Ukrainian conflict. Ukraine accused Moscow last week of bombing a prison in separatist-held Donetsk in order to cover up allegations of torture.

Furthermore, the BBC has documented allegations of torture and beatings of Ukrainian detainees by Russian military and security forces.

