Russia announces sanctions against 39 UK officials, business people and journalists.

They are barring them from entering Russia for supporting the “demonisation” of Russia.

The list includes opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and former PM David Cameron. Russian foreign ministry says work on expanding the stop-list will continue.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron and opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer are among those on the list.

“Given London’s destructive drive to spin the sanctions flywheel on fanciful and absurd pretexts,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

