Darya Dugina, a Russian political commentator, was killed in a car bomb blast.

Russia blames a Ukrainian security service agent for the attack.

Russia blamed a Ukrainian security service agent for the car bomb explosion that killed Darya Dugina, a Russian political commentator and the daughter of prominent ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

The murder of journalist Darya Dugina has been solved, it was prepared by the Ukrainian special services, by a citizen of Ukraine,” TASS reported, citing the Russian security service, which named a woman as the perpetrator and said she had fled to Estonia after the attack.

According to TASS, “the crime was prepared and committed by the Ukrainian special services.”

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the assailant arrived in Russia on July 23, 2022, with her young daughter. On Saturday, the couple attended a festival near Moscow where Dugina was a special guest.

According to the FSB, after remotely detonating explosives planted in Dugina’s Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, the pair drove through the Pskov region to Estonia, a 12-hour journey.

According to the FSB, the woman rented an apartment in Moscow in the same building where Dugina lived. According to TASS, “the criminals used a Mini Cooper car to monitor the journalist.”

According to the FSB, the woman used a variety of identity documents, including one issued by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and one issued by Ukraine.