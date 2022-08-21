Russia lorry-minibus crash kills 16

A lorry collided with a stationary minibus in Russia’s Ulyanovsk region.

A lorry collided with a stationary minibus in Russia’s Ulyanovsk region on Sunday, killing at least 16 people and injuring three more, according to local law enforcement.

“According to preliminary data, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle did not slow down in good time and hit a stationary minibus,” the Ulyanovsk region’s interior ministry said in a statement.

According to the report, the minibus was stuck in traffic due to road construction near the scene of the incident. “The minibus was wedged between two lorries,” according to the ministry.

Police video showed the crumpled husk of what appeared to be a minibus sandwiched between two lorries, with emergency workers later inspecting the flattened vehicle.

According to the TASS news agency, Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation.

A law enforcement source told TASS that the lorry driver was among those killed.

