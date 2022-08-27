Russia opposes nuclear treaty because over mention of Ukraine

The goal of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is to stop the spread of nuclear weapons.

Russia has prevented a United Nations meeting on nuclear disarmament from adopting a common declaration. The goal of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is to stop the spread of nuclear weapons. Its 191 signatories review it every five years.

A proposed resolution that expressed “grave worry” about military activity near Ukraine’s nuclear installations, particularly Zaporizhzhia, was rejected by Russia.

Participants in the most recent review in 2015 were unable to come to a consensus.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the 2022 meeting, which was originally scheduled for 2020, to be postponed. After a four-week summit in New York, a common declaration could not be reached.

The lack of consensus, according to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, left her feeling “very disappointed.”

By refusing to make concessions on a proposed text that was agreed by all other states, Russia, she claimed, “obstructed progress.”

Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins, the US representative, stated that the US “truly regrets this outcome, and even more so on Russia’s conduct that lead us to where we are today.”

A section of the text that expressed “grave concern” about military activity near Ukrainian power plants, especially the nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia, which Russia annexed early in the conflict in Ukraine, was rejected by Russia.

The draught part also made mention of “the loss of authority by the competent Ukrainian authorities over such sites as a result of those military activities, and their severe negative impact on safety,” according to the statement.

Igor Vishnevetsky, a spokesperson for Russia, claimed that the final document lacked “balance.”

He added that other nations also had issues with the wording.Our delegation has one key objection on some paragraphs which are blatantly political in nature.” he said.

All participating nations had to agree to the final document. Many nations, including China and the Netherlands, expressed dismay that no agreement had been achieved.

Despite being”very disappointed that we have not reached consensus”., the Dutch claimed they were “content with the useful discussions”,

Nevertheless, the procedure was “an important practise of common security and genuine multilateralism,” according to China’s ambassador.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons expressed regret that “nearly all countries in the world failed to take action on nuclear disarmament in a year when a nuclear-armed state invaded a non-nuclear armed state,” and the Washington-based Arms Control Association said the conference was a “missed opportunity to strengthen the treaty and global security.”

