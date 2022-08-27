Russia planning on building two nuclear reactors in Hungary

The project is part of a €12.5 billion ($12.4 billion; £10.6 billion) deal between Russia and the EU.

Poland has not imposed sanctions on Russia’s nuclear sector due to Ukraine conflict.

EU states have been trying to lessen their dependence on Russian supplies of energy.

The two new reactors will be built in Hungary, according to the country’s foreign minister, by the Russian nuclear power corporation Rosatom.

The existing Paks nuclear facility will be expanded as part of the 2014 agreement made between Russia and the EU state.

The EU has not imposed sanctions on Russia’s nuclear sector as a result of its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary hasn’t always backed efforts to isolate and punish its exports of gas and oil.

Currently, 40% of Hungary’s electricity is produced at the Paks facility.

Peter Szijjarto, the foreign minister, wrote on Facebook, “Let the construction begin!”

The nuclear power plant’s capacity, which is now represented by four reactors built by the Soviet Union, would more than double with the addition of the two new reactors.

According to AFP news agency, Mr. Szijjarto stated in a Facebook post, “This is a big step, an important milestone.”

“In this manner we will ensure Hungary’s energy security in the long term and protect Hungarians from wild swings in energy prices.”

He continued by saying that the nuclear reactors might be operational by 2030.

Russia is principally responsible for funding the contentious €12.5 billion ($12.4 billion; £10.6 billion) project.

Many EU nations have been working to reduce their reliance on Russian energy supply in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine.

