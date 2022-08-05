Russia says, talks over prisoner exchanges with the US are open 

Russia says it is ready to discuss a prisoner swap with the United States.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says talks would take place through a diplomatic channel.

The U.S. has proposed swapping Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

A day after being given a nine-year prison term for a narcotics crime; by a Russian court, WNBA star Brittney Griner claimed on Friday; that Russia was open to discussing a prisoner swap with the United States.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that Moscow was “willing to discuss this matter”; but only through a diplomatic channel that President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin; according to Lavrov, had previously agreed upon.

During a press conference at an ASEAN summit in Cambodia, he declared; “There is a specific channel that has been agreed upon by the presidents; and no matter what anyone says publicly, this channel remains important.”

In an effort to repatriate Griner and Paul Whelan, who is now serving a 16-year term for espionage; Biden promised on Thursday that his administration will “work relentlessly; and exhaust every possible route.”

According to two people with knowledge of the situation, the U.S. has suggested; that Moscow release the two in exchange for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Russia, however, has shown no indication; that it will accept the offer and has criticised Washington for making the offer public; in an effort to increase pressure for a deal.

Lavrov cautioned the US against engaging in “public diplomacy”; and making “loud pronouncements” on the subject, arguing that; doing so could jeopardise the crucial efforts to achieve a swap.

He added on Friday that “if the Americans chose to use public diplomacy; again and make loud declarations, this is their business, their problem.”

Lavrov’s remarks, however, suggested, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken; that Russia was “willing to engage through channels we’ve created…; and we’ll be following that,” he said.

He also addressed at a news conference in Phnom Penh; but according to a State Department representative, the two senior diplomats; of the two nations have not yet had face-to-face conversations at an ASEAN summit; and do not have any plans to do so on Friday. The official claimed that their most recent direct communication; took place during a scheduled phone chat last week.

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council; stated on Thursday that the United States has made a “serious proposal”; for a prisoner exchange and urged Russia to “accept it.”

When we initially made it, they ought to have embraced it, he said. He responded, “I don’t think we go so far as even call it a counteroffer”; when asked if Washington was considering a counteroffer from Russia.

