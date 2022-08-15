Russia shakes hand with North Korea

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un pledge to improve bilateral ties.

Relations between the two countries were forged during World War II.

Ties have lagged since the fall of the Iron Curtain, but are expected to improve after a thaw in relations.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, has committed to “expand [its] comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations” with North Korea.

On the anniversary of Pyongyang’s liberation, Mr. Putin wrote to his counterpart Kim Jong Un and stated that the action would be in the interests of both nations.

Mr. Kim responded by claiming that the defeat of Japan in World War II had helped to build a bond between the two countries.

Their “comradely friendship” would only get stronger, he continued.

Putin reportedly stated that the improved bilateral ties will “conform with the interests of the two countries,” according to a report by North Korean state media outlet KCNA.

The relationship between Russia and North Korea, which was “forged in the anti-Japanese war,” has been “consolidated and developed century after century,” according to Mr. Kim’s letter.

It added “strategic and tactical cooperation, support and solidarity” between the two countries “had been put on a new high stage, in the common front for frustrating the hostile forces’ military threat and provocation”.

Although Pyongyang did not name the hostile troops, it has frequently used the phrase to refer to the US and its allies.

Formerly, the Soviet Union was a significant ally of North Korea, providing aid, assistance, and economic cooperation.

However, following the fall of the Iron Curtain, the relationship has languished, only progressively improving with Russia’s growing alienation from the West during the early 2000s.

After Russia issued a decree recognising the independence of two separatist entities in eastern Ukraine, North Korea was one of the few nations to formally recognise them.

Ukraine, which is resisting a Russian invasion of its territory, severed all diplomatic connections with Pyongyang in retaliation.

