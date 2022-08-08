Russia shows off ‘trophies’ ,says seized US, UK, Poland weapons

Russia’s Defense Ministry releases images of weapons it says it recovered from Ukraine.

Weapons include anti-tank grenade launchers from the US, UK, Poland, and Sweden.

The Russian military has lost almost 5,000 vehicles in Ukraine, according to a military and intelligence blog.

Russia has shown the US guns and other war spoils from its invasion of Ukraine. On Sunday, Russia Defense Ministry published images of weapons supposedly recovered from Ukrainian forces.

In the 2-minute 15-second movie, a Russian soldier holds and discusses anti-tank grenade launchers from the US, UK, Poland, and Sweden. The English post calls these foreign-made guns “trophies.”

During the “special military operation,” a small stash of weapons was found, which included Soviet-made machine guns and small arms that Ukrainian troops had left behind.

“Among the trophies, weapons are mainly of foreign manufacture. Hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers made in Great Britain, the USA, Poland, Sweden, including Javelin and Carl Gustaf missile systems, as well as heavy machine guns and Soviet-made small arms abandoned by Ukrainian nationalists,” the Russian Ministry of Defense’s statement stated.

However, the exhibition of weapons pales in comparison to photographs of recovered Russian tanks and other weapons by Ukrainian soldiers, as published by multiple news outlets.

The Russian military has lost almost 5,000 vehicles in Ukraine, according to Oryx, a military and intelligence blog.

Help from Western forces helped the Ukrainian military defeat numerically superior Russian forces.

The US, UK, Germany, and other countries have provided Ukraine with javelins and other advanced weapons.

Russia says it initiated the military action in Ukraine to remove nationalists and safeguard Russian speakers. Ukraine and the West call Russia’s actions aggressive.

