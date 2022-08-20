Russia will permit inspection of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Leaders stressed importance of sending IAEA experts to the plant to evaluate “the situation on the ground”.

Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the idea of an inspection but noted specifics were still being worked out.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant will be open for UN representatives to come and conduct inspections, according to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

After speaking on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin made the news.

It happened while reports of fighting near the factory persisted, with Russian shelling allegedly injuring four civilians.

Separately, the US promised to provide more weapons and ammunition to support Ukraine’s military effort on Friday.

The Kremlin said that Mr. Putin had agreed to give UN investigators “the necessary assistance” to enter the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site in a readout following the call between the French and Russian leaders.

Although the factory has been occupied by Russia since early March, Ukrainian experts continue to run it under Russian command.



According to the Kremlin, “both leaders noted the importance” of sending the IAEA specialists to the plant to evaluate “the situation on the ground.”

