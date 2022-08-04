Brittney Griner, the US basketball star, was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges by a Russian court.

The 31-year-old Olympic gold medalist was held at an airport near Moscow after vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were discovered in her luggage.

It is unknown how long she will be imprisoned for, as the US and Russia are negotiating a possible prisoner swap.

In addition, she was fined one million roubles (£13,430; $16,300).

Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges but has denied breaching the law on purpose.

In February, the 31-year-old Olympic gold medalist was held at an airport near Moscow after vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were discovered in her luggage.

In Russia, cannabis is prohibited.

Griner’s defence team said they would appeal the court’s decision in Khimki, outside Moscow, on Thursday.