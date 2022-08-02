Russian FM Sergei Lavrov to visit Myanmar

Russia and its ally China were accused of providing Myanmar’s regime with weaponry used to assault civilians.

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will fly to Myanmar on Wednesday for consultations with the country’s junta officials according to his ministry.

As a result of the intervention in Ukraine, Moscow’s ties with the West are deteriorating, and the Kremlin is attempting to pivot the country toward the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

“Talks are planned with the foreign minister and with the Myanmar leadership,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova of the foreign ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

In addition to other themes, she stated that defence and security cooperation would be on the agenda.

Since last year’s coup, Russia and its ally China have been accused of providing Myanmar’s regime with weaponry used to assault civilians.

More than 1,500 citizens have been slain by the military since the coup on February 1, 2021.

The United Nations Security Council condemned the deaths of four democracy campaigners by the junta last week in a rare consensus on the post-coup turmoil.

Russia and China, the junta’s two friends that have previously sheltered it at the UN, backed the declaration.

In July, Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing reportedly visited Moscow on a “private” trip and met with officials from Moscow’s space and nuclear organisations.

Lavrov travelled to Egypt, Congo-Brazzaville, Uganda, and Ethiopia in July.

