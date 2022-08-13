Russian forces rely on pontoon crossings, As Ukraine cuts southern

Ukrainian forces have cut off most eastern supply routes for Russian troops in the occupied region of Kherson.

British intelligence determined that two major bridges are now inoperable for the movement of large military vehicles.

Russia will be forced to rely on stockpiles amassed west of the Dnieper River.

Thousands of Russian troops stationed west of Ukraine’s Dnieper River have become exposed as Ukrainian forces have cut off most eastern supply routes, according to the United Kingdom’s defence minister on Saturday.

British intelligence has determined that two major bridges in the occupied region of Kherson are now inoperable for the movement of large military vehicles, following another precision strike on one of the crossings on Wednesday.

“Russia has only succeeded in making superficial repairs to the damaged Antonovsky road bridge which likely remains structurally undermined,” the U.K. intelligence update said.

Last month, Ukrainian forces began targeting important crossings used by Russian soldiers in the region for resupply routes and entry to the Crimean Peninsula.

A rail line is also thought to have been damaged beyond repair.

Since then, Russian troops have had to rely on pontoon bridges to transfer men and supplies across the river that separates Ukraine’s southern provinces from Crimea.

“Even if Russia manages to make significant repairs to the bridges, they will remain a key vulnerability,” the U.K. defense ministry assessed. “Ground resupply for the several thousand Russian troops on the west bank is almost certainly reliant on just two pontoon ferry crossing points.”

Russian troops will be obliged to rely on any stockpiles they have accumulated west of the Dnieper River, according to the ministry, which will “likely be a crucial factor in the force’s endurance.”

Ukrainian defence officials have stated that their forces will undertake a big offensive along the frontline in the east and south in order to push Russian soldiers back.

The offensive’s details are unknown, but advances made by Ukrainian troops in recent weeks in locations such as Kherson show that some components of the offensive have begun.

In a late-night address Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared to shut down indications of what the offensive would look like, saying it was “frankly irresponsible” to divulge military plans in order to make headlines.

