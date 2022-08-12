Russian journalist under house arrest for opposing the war

Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova placed under house arrest.

Ordered to wait for trial connected to her anti-war protest in July.

Moscow court has ordered that a former editor for Russian state TV Marina Ovsyannikova be placed under house arrest for a period of two months pending a trial connected to her participation in an anti-war protest in July.

Ovsyannikova has been charged with spreading fake news about the Russian military, as stated in the statement, and she has been placed under house arrest until October 9th.

According to the laws of Russia, this crime carries a potential prison sentence of up to ten years.

Ovsyannikova, who had worked as an editor for Russian state TV Channel One in the past, took a bold stance against Russia’s war in Ukraine during a live broadcast in March by breaking into the studio and appearing behind a news anchor while holding a sign that read “NO WAR.” Ovsyannikova had previously held the position of editor at Russian state TV Channel One.

She had previously told media that she had already been fined three times for her anti-war statements, totaling 120,000 rubles (approximately $1,970). One of the fines was for allegedly “discrediting” the army in a Facebook post that she published on Russia Day.