Russia’s sanction list includes Starmer, Blackford and Cameron

United States comes up with new sanctions for Russia
The Biden administration imposed sanctions against Russia on Friday. Antony Blinken said...
According to the foreign ministry, they are no longer permitted to enter Russia, and that this is in response to UK sanctions imposed on Russians in response to the conflict in Ukraine.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, and former Prime Minister David Cameron are among the most recent UK figures to be sanctioned by Russia.
According to the foreign ministry, the 39 prominent Britons have been barred from entering Russia.
It stated that it was acting in response to UK sanctions imposed on Russians in response to the Ukraine conflict.
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy, shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds, former Conservative cabinet minister Liam Fox, and former NATO Secretary General George Robertson are also on the list.
In response to the aid given to Ukraine following the invasion, the Russian government has also barred a number of Scottish politicians from entering the country.
The list includes Holyrood finance secretary Kate Forbes, constitution secretary Angus Robertson, and Ukraine minister Neil Gray.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.