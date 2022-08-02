Russia’s sanction list includes Starmer, Blackford and Cameron

Russia has barred 39 prominent Britons from entering the country.

This includes Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Scotland’s politicians have also been barred, including SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

According to the foreign ministry, they are no longer permitted to enter Russia, and that this is in response to UK sanctions imposed on Russians in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, and former Prime Minister David Cameron are among the most recent UK figures to be sanctioned by Russia.

According to the foreign ministry, the 39 prominent Britons have been barred from entering Russia.

It stated that it was acting in response to UK sanctions imposed on Russians in response to the Ukraine conflict.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy, shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds, former Conservative cabinet minister Liam Fox, and former NATO Secretary General George Robertson are also on the list.

In response to the aid given to Ukraine following the invasion, the Russian government has also barred a number of Scottish politicians from entering the country.

The list includes Holyrood finance secretary Kate Forbes, constitution secretary Angus Robertson, and Ukraine minister Neil Gray.

