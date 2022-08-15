Salman Rushdie spoke to family despite critical condition

Salman Rushdie, the author of The Satanic Verses, is still in a critical condition.

His son Zafar tweeted that his father was able to communicate with his family.

Hadi Matar, the suspect, has entered a not-guilty plea to charges of attempted murder.

Advertisement

Salman Rushdie, the author, is still in a critical condition, but according to his son, “his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact”.

According to Zafar Rushdie, his father had suffered grave injuries, but he was still able to communicate with his loved ones.

During a performance in New York state, Mr. Rushdie, 75, was stabbed on stage and suffered serious injuries.

Because some Muslims consider his book The Satanic Verses to be blasphemous, he has endured years of death threats.

The suspect in the attack on Friday has entered a not-guilty plea to charges of attempted murder.

According to a tweet from Zafar Rushdie, “Following the attack on Friday, my father remains in critical condition in hospital receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment,”

Advertisement

When Mr. Rushdie was taken off a ventilator on Saturday, the family was “extremely relieved,” he said, adding that his father was able to “say a few words”.

“Though his life-changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact,” he said.

The author’s agent Andrew Wylie had already stated that the “road to recovery has begun.”

“It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction,” he said.

Hadi Matar, the suspect, is suspected of running onto the stage and stabbing Mr. Rushdie at least ten times in the face, neck, and belly. Hadi Matar is 24 years old.

After District Attorney Jason Schmidt said that Mr. Matar had deliberately placed himself in a position to endanger the author, the judge ordered that he be kept without bail.

Advertisement

“This was a targeted, unprovoked, pre-planned attack on Mr Rushdie,” Mr Schmidt said.

According to Mr. Wylie, the renowned author had severed nerves in one arm, liver damage, and would probably lose an eye.

Also Read Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie Is ‘Pulling Through’ After Stabbing, says Padma Lakshmi Padma Lakshmi is rooting for her ex-husband's recovery. Salman Rushdie was stabbed...