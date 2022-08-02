University of Saskatchewan researchers found the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is becoming more prominent.

The total viral load remains low in Saskatoon, North Battleford and Prince Albert.

The researchers used wastewater technique to determine the breadth of COVID-19 in the community.

The Omicron subvariant BA.5 is growing more prevalent; but isn’t yet the dominant strain of the virus in the province; according to University of Saskatchewan researchers who used wastewater to map; the distribution of COVID-19 in the neighbourhood.

According to the most recent report from the research team, which included Saskatoon; North Battleford, and Prince Albert, the overall viral load is still “very low, which reflects a fairly steady level; of infections in all three locations.”

The project’s primary researcher, John Giesy, claims that the main lesson is that everything is low. He added that Omicron now predominates over Delta; which was once prevalent in wastewater.

Prince Albert is the only city out of the three where the COVID-19 landscape; does not show an increase in the BA.5 subvariant.

According to the most recent report, the subvariant accounted for 48.1% of infections in North Battleford; and 45.9% of infections in Saskatoon.

This most recent study in Prince Albert found no viral load with the BA.5 subvariant; in contrast to the previous study that found it made up nearly one-fifth (19.4%) of infections.

Giesy said he “had no idea” why the strain is noticeably absent but said that the city often experiences the virus’s effects; a few weeks after Saskatoon.

The fact that there are so few cases means that their research is not detecting BA.5 in Prince Albert; which is not to say that it doesn’t exist, according to Giesy.

As for COVID-19 infection in the city, BA.2 and its subvariants; with BA.2.12.1 being the most notable, have a stronghold.

Despite an increase in viral load of 214.7 percent from the previous week in North Battleford and a minor increase in Saskatoon; the researchers claim that all three locations continue to have viral loads that are below the mean reported since January 2022.

The primary factor, according to Giesy, is that they’re all quite low.

Things fluctuate a tiny bit when there aren’t a lot of infected people; and we’re getting close; to our detection limit.

The University of Regina, which keeps track of Regina’s wastewater data.

