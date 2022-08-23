Critical race theory is centered on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions.

Opponents say it divides society by defining people as oppressors and oppressed based on their race.

Board approves funding to ensure that those protecting the school, students and teachers are qualified.

Following the board of education meeting on Monday night. District officials approved a resolution prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in Horry County schools.

Ken Richardson, chairman of the board of education, stated, “I’m getting tired of justifying this. We do not teach critical racial theory in Horry County Schools, no matter how many times I tell folks that.

According to the Associated Press, the central tenet of critical race theory is that racism is institutionalised in the country’s institutions and that these institutions uphold the domination of white people. Its detractors claim that by classifying people into oppressors and oppressed according to their race, it divides society. They see it as an effort to rewrite American history and persuade white people that racism is in their nature.

Janet Graham, the board member representing District 7, was the lone member to vote against the motion. Which was approved by the board by a vote of 11 to 1.

She expressed concern that when small portions are addressed with initiatives like this, they quickly balloon, multiply, and spiral out of control. “If we don’t do it, we won’t do it.”

If critical race theory “slips” into the curriculum, Richardson warned there would be repercussions.

He declared, “If we learn about it, we’ll take action.”

The board also approved funds Monday night to guarantee that personnel responsible for defending the school, children, and teachers are qualified.

John Gardner, the district’s chief financial officer, stated, “We’re asking the board for an additional $86,000 to award the contract to the selected vendor.”

In addition, a 3D model of the future Whittemore Park Middle School was exhibited to the board members at the meeting. This week, work will begin on the El Bethel Road entry to the neighbourhood.

According to Joe Burch, the district’s facilities coordinator, “by the time we go out there for the groundbreaking in October, I think you’ll see tremendous development on site.”

The Board of Education for Horry County Schools will meet again on September 12.

