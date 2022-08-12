Advertisement
Senior pro-Russian official was hurt in an attack says Melitopol’s mayor

Senior pro-Russian official was hurt in an attack says mayor

  • A senior pro-Russian official was seriously injured in a sabotage attack in Melitopol, mayor claims.
  • Ivan Fedorov also claims that the main headquarters of the ‘United Russia’ party were bombed earlier this week.
  • He says Russian troops are being reinforced in the city.

 

A senior pro-Russian official was seriously injured in a sabotage attack in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, according to the mayor.

On his Telegram channel, Ivan Fedorov stated that “one of the heads of the election headquarters of ‘United Russia’ [Russia’s ruling party] was severely injured in an attack Friday morning.”

Fedorov, who is not in town, identified the official as Oleg Shostak, the head of the propaganda department.

Fedorov described a “explosive warning from the Melitopol underground resistance movement.”

“The hunt for collaborators preparing for the pseudo-referendum has begun,” he added.

Fedorov also claimed that the main headquarters of the ‘United Russia’ party in Melitopol had been bombed earlier this week, as well as the home of a woman who was assisting the Russians in preparing for a referendum.

Fedorov stated on Tuesday that resistance and attacks continue in the city, and that Russian troops are being reinforced there.

“We are grateful to hundreds of citizens of Melitopol who inform us about activists and members of election committees every day. None of your messages go unnoticed,” Fedorov ended his message by saying.

Also Read

Russian navy was severely hit by the Crimea blasts during the Ukraine war
Russian navy was severely hit by the Crimea blasts during the Ukraine war

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claims that explosions at a Russian-run...

