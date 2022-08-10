Serena Williams is set to retire from tennis

Serena Williams hints that she may retire from tennis after the US Open.

The 40-year-old has won six of her seven Grand Slam singles titles.

She dislikes the term “retirement” and says she is focusing on other aspects of her life.

Serena Williams has hinted that she may retire from tennis after the US Open, stating she will be “evolving away” from the sport.

In an interview with Vogue, the American 23-time Grand Slam singles winner said that she is focusing on “other things that are important to me,” adding that she dislikes the term “retirement.”

“The countdown has begun,” she stated in an accompanying Instagram post.

“I’m gonna relish these next few weeks,” stated the 40-year-old.

Williams returned to singles play at Wimbledon in June, after a long injury layoff that had fueled rumors about her retirement.

She plans to compete in the US Open, where she has won six of her major singles championships, later this month.



Williams has more major singles titles than any other female player in the Open era and the second most all-time, behind only Margaret Court’s 24.

“Unfortunately I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try,” She penned a letter.

“I know there’s a fan fantasy that I might have tied Margaret that day in London, then maybe beat her record in New York, and then at the trophy ceremony say, “See ya!”

“I get that. It’s a good fantasy. But I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment.

“I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst. But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words.”

She won her first singles match in 14 months on Monday, defeating Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz to advance to the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto.

