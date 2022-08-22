Seven dead bodies discovered from Iraq shrine after landslide

A landslide that hit the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine west of Karbala on Saturday killed seven people.

A nearby earth mound is thought to have collapsed due to extreme humidity.

Three more bodies have been discovered by rescuers searching for survivors.

Three more bodies have been discovered by rescuers searching for survivors after a Shia Muslim shrine in Iraq partially collapsed, increasing the total death toll to seven.

The General Civil Defence Directorate reported that among those deceased in the landslide that slammed the Qattarat al-Imam Ali on Saturday were four women and a toddler.

Three more kids have been saved and brought to the hospital.

28 kilometres (17 miles) west of Karbala, a nearby earth mound is thought to have collapsed due to extreme humidity.

Sadly, nobody had noticed that “The mountain had been collecting water and, unfortunately, nobody had noticed,” according to Daifallah Naim, a nurse with the Popular Mobilisation, a paramilitary group predominately made up of Shia militias.

Shia pilgrims were killed when the Qattarat al-Imam Ali’s ceiling fell as a result of the landslide.

On Monday morning, civil defence spokesperson Jawdat Abdelrahman told the AFP news agency, “We are continuing the search for other victims.”

He said that witnesses had stated that a second woman’s body was still buried beneath the debris.

President Barham Saleh sent his sympathies to the victims’ families on Sunday and hailed the rescuers as heroes.

Moqtada al-Sadr, a well-known Shia imam, also expressed his sorrow but cautioned that there were “suspicions of corruption” surrounding the occurrence.

According to the state-run Iraqi News Agency, he demanded that the government launch a “urgent and serious investigation to uncover the truth so that corruption does not reach mosques and places of worship, as it has harmed state institutions and ministries.”

Shias believe Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, the Prophet Muhammad’s son-in-law and cousin, and his army halted at the shrine’s spring to take a drink before a fight in 657.