Several dead in Turkey when vehicles strike emergency personnel

A truck and a bus crashed into first responders in two separate incidents in Turkey.

Authorities say at least 32 people were killed and nearly 50 were injured.

Neither incident is thought to have been an intentional attack, officials say.

First responders were struck by a bus and a truck in two separate accidents on Saturday in Turkey.

In both cases, a second vehicle struck as police responded to the scene of an earlier collision. According to the authorities, at least 32 people were murdered in the two events, and close to 50 more suffered injuries, according to Reuters on Sunday.

The first collision happened in the province of Gaziantep in the southeast at about 10:45 a.m. local time. When a passenger bus slammed into first responders and reporters at the scene of an earlier collision, at least 16 people were killed and 20 more were injured.

The incidence was verified to media by the regional governor Davut Gul.

“Another bus crashed 200 metres behind the first one while the fire department, medical personnel, and other coworkers responded to the accident. The second bus skidded to this location and struck the emergency personnel and the injured persons lying on the ground “During a press conference, he said.

In the city of Mardin, a second crash happened under nearly identical conditions. Another truck struck the first responders while they were once again on the scene of an earlier collision.

According to Reuters, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca claims that at least 16 people have perished in the incident and another 29 have been hurt. The situation of eight injured people is critical. Both incidents are not believed to have been deliberate assaults.

