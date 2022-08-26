Several hurt when wooden roller coaster malfunction

“Several guests reported back pain,” park officials said.

Five people were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The El Toro roller coaster was shut down in June 2021 after a partial derailment.

Advertisement

At Jackson, New Jersey’s Six Flags Great Adventure theme park, several guests were hurt after riding a roller coaster. After riding the El Toro wooden roller coaster Thursday evening. “Many visitors reported back pain,” according to a representative for Six Flags.

Five visitors were brought to a nearby hospital for evaluation. According to the spokeswoman, the ride is closed for inspection.

According to park management, the alleged problem occurred as the ride was nearing to a close.

Also Read Navy pilot builds backyard roller coaster for 3-year-old son Some kids get pushed on a swing, but 3-year-old West Brazelton also...

According to the Six Flags Great Adventure website, the El Toro coaster. Which debuted in 2006, is nearly 19 floors tall and has an initial drop of 176 feet. The ride also features a 76-degree drop, which is the steepest of any wooden coaster in the country.

According to NJ Advance Media, the El Toro roller coaster was briefly shut down in June 2021 following a partial derailment. A representative for Six Flags at the time assured the publication. They said that nobody was wounded in the incident, and the coaster reopened earlier this year.

Advertisement

Also Read 31 injured in Germany rollercoaster crash Two rollercoaster trains collide at Legoland amusement park in southern Germany. One...