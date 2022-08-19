Shark attack in South Carolina Myrtle beach

The first victim of the shark attack occurred at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Monday.

A woman who was vacationing with her 8-year-old grandson in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Monday was the first victim of the shark attack. Pittsburgh native Karren Sites was submerged to her waist when she felt the shark’s razor-sharp fangs seize her arm.

“I just felt something, I assume, bite me,” Ms. Sites said to WPDE, pointing to a shark on her arm. I was just submerged to my waist. I persisted in pressing against it till it released my arm.

“I couldn’t even see the shark coming up, but all I saw was the shark leaped up and it didn’t even bite all the way,” her horrified grandson, who was present, remarked after seeing the incident.

“I noticed the tail moving to the side, and as she touched it, it immediately fell into the water and she cried a little.

When she touched it, it immediately dropped into the water.

The woman had to receive hundreds of stitches after being transported to the hospital.

Uncertainty exists around whether the same shark was involved in both incidents, according to the local news source MyrtleBeachSC.

Based on the appearance of the wound, Coastal Carolina University’s Daniel Abel, a professor of marine science, concluded that it was caused by a shark bite.

When you consider the arc of the tooth marks and the extent of the damage, Mr. Abel said: “It’s pretty obvious that a shark bit the victim.

