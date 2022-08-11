Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown in curfew after violent protests Provider did not want to be named. Permission for CNN to use across all platforms/distribute to affils.

Sierra Leone’s vice president has imposed a nationwide curfew on Wednesday.

Graphic photos and videos show violent clashes between protesters and security forces.

The US Embassy in Freetown called for “calm and restraint on all sides,” in a tweet.

Advertisement

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Freetown, Sierra Leone on Wednesday to protest inflation and the rising cost of living in the West African nation.

At times, the protests turned violent. On social media, there were graphic photos and videos of protesters and members of the security forces who had been severely beaten and injured. Also observed were security forces firing weapons at citizens.

CNN has confirmed that the videos were shot at various times on Wednesday in Sierra Leone.

While President Julius Maada Bio is out of the country, Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh has imposed a nationwide curfew beginning Wednesday at 3 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET).

CNN has not yet been able to confirm the number of protesters injured or killed. During a televised speech announcing the curfew, Jalloh mentioned the protesters and the loss of life, but did not provide any additional information.

Vice President: “These unscrupulous individuals have embarked on a violent and unauthorized protests which has led to the loss of lives of innocent Sierra Leoneans including security personnel,”

Advertisement

The US Embassy in Freetown called for “calm and restraint on all sides” in a tweet.

Also Read Death toll from Sierra Leone tanker blast rises to 144 FREETOWN: The blast from a fuel tanker that blew up in Sierra...