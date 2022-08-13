Sir Salman Rushdie got attacked and public has alot to say

Sir Salman Rushdie, 75, remains on a ventilator after being stabbed in New York.

Fellow author Ian McEwan described the attack as “an assault on freedom of thought and expression”.

Messages of support pour in for the British author of Indian descent.

The stabbing of Sir Salman Rushdie, a controversial author, has been described as “an assault on the freedom of thought and speech.”

After being airlifted to the hospital and undergoing hours of surgery following the attack in New York state, the 75-year-old remains on a ventilator.

And messages of support have poured in for the British author of Indian descent.

Ian McEwan, a fellow author, commented: “This heinous assault on my dear friend Salman is an assault on freedom of thought and expression.

“These are the freedoms that underpin all our rights and liberties. Salman has been an inspirational defender of persecuted writers and journalists across the world.”

Norwegian William Nygaard, who was shot and severely wounded in 1993 after publishing Sir Salman’s work, stated, “He is a leading author who has meant so much to literature, and he had found a good life in the United States.”

Interior Minister Priti Patel tweeted: “Sir Salman Rushdie’s unprovoked and senseless assault has me shocked and appalled.

“Freedom of expression is a value we hold dear and attempts to undermine it must not be tolerated. My thoughts are with Sir Salman and his family.”

Boris Johnson said: “Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend.

“We are all hoping he is okay.”

Author and comedian David Baddiel tweeted: “It’s appalling what has happened to Salman Rushdie. It’s also appalling that there are people who will think he brought it on himself or somehow deserved it

Jake Sullivan, US National Security Adviser, stated: “Today, the country and the world witnessed a reprehensible attack against the writer Salman Rushdie. This act of violence is appalling.

“All of us in the Biden-Harris Administration are praying for his speedy recovery. We are thankful to good citizens and first responders for helping Mr Rushdie so quickly after the attack and to law enforcement for its swift and effective work, which is ongoing.”

And Suzanne Nossel of the free speech organisation Pen America stated, “While we do not know the origins or motives of this attack, all those around the world who have met words with violence or called for the same are culpable for legitimising this assault on a writer while he was engaged in his essential work of connecting to readers.”

