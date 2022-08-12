Small plane crash in Northern West Virginia 

More than 30 people are hurt in a rollercoaster crash at Legoland Germany
It has been reported by the authorities that a sma;; plane carrying at least three persons has gone down in the mountains of northern West Virginia. According to a press release issued by the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday, the small single-engine aircraft that was en route from Bloomfield, Indiana to Myerstown, Pennsylvania when it crashed into a wooded area in the town of Metz in Marion County occurred to be travelling in the opposite direction. In the announcement, there was no indication of any passengers having been injured or having lost their lives.
Investigations into what caused the incident are being carried out by both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
