Somali parliament approve new cabinet

Somalia’s parliament has approved the appointment of a new cabinet that includes the former spokesman for the militant Islamist group al-Shabab, according to the state-owned news agency Sonna.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre announced Mukhtar Robow’s appointment as religious affairs minister on Tuesday.

He defected from al-Shabab in 2013, and the former government placed him under house arrest.

Some analysts saw his appointment as the new government’s attempt to wage an ideological war against al-Shabab.

Others interpreted it as condoning the crimes of the al-Qaeda affiliate, which has been fighting a brutal insurgency in Somalia for more than a decade.

The former al-Shabab spokesman is part of a cabinet of 25 ministers and 26 deputy ministers appointed by the prime minister following the election of a new president in Somalia earlier this year.

According to Sonna, the new cabinet was approved by 229 MPs, with seven voting against it and one abstaining.

The UN office in Somalia stated that it is eager to collaborate with the cabinet to achieve stability, reconciliation, and development.