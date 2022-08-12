Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • South African riot suspects released on bail
South African riot suspects released on bail

South African riot suspects released on bail

Articles
Advertisement
South African riot suspects released on bail

South African riot suspects released on bail

Advertisement
  • 22 people accused of instigating last year’s deadly riots in South Africa granted bail.
  • Charges stem from looting and public violence in parts of KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021.
    • Advertisement
  • Over 300 people were killed in the unrest that erupted after former president Jacob Zuma’s resignation.

 

A South African court has granted bail to 22 people accused of instigating last year’s deadly riots in the country.

The charges stem from looting and public violence in parts of KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021.

Over 300 people were killed in the unrest that erupted after South Africa’s former president, Jacob Zuma, was sentenced to prison for contempt of court.

Advertisement

Bail for the suspects, who have been charged with conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence, and incitement to commit arson, has been set at slightly more than $180 (£150).

Among the bail conditions was a prohibition on discussing the case on social media.

The suspects were apprehended after investigators combed through their online postings.

Despite the fact that over 5,000 people have been arrested in connection with last year’s violence, authorities have come under fire for the low number of prosecutions.

The government announced last month that approximately 50 cases had resulted in guilty verdicts, with thousands resolved through non-prosecution.

South Africa is still attempting to recover from the estimated $4 billion in economic damage.

Advertisement

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called the violence a “attempted insurgency” at the time.

Also Read

South African police charged seven men with 32 counts of rape
South African police charged seven men with 32 counts of rape

Seven men charged with 32 counts of rape following mass assault at...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story