Southeast Wake County deputy shot and dies; manhunt under way

A Wake County deputy was shot and killed in southeastern Wake County.

A manhunt is underway for the shooter. Six deputies have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks.

The latest shooting comes just 10 days after a deputy was killed in an hours-long standoff.

Advertisement

After a Wake County deputy was shot and killed in southeast Wake County on Friday, a manhunt was under way.

Before two in the morning, police officers from several agencies were posted along Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road, in the vicinity of southeast Raleigh.

The deputy’s death, which was thought to have occurred about 11 p.m. on Thursday night, was announced at an emotional press conference by sheriff Gerald Baker, who spoke while crying. Baker provided scant details while requesting prayers.

Even in the midst of the anguish and the pain, Baker vowed that “we will uncover who’s guilty for this loss.” The shooting was the subject of scant information.

It is with sadness to share that a @WakeSheriff deputy was fatally shot while in the line duty earlier this morning. Please pray for the deputy’s family and this agency. Advertisement — Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) August 12, 2022

Also Read Man shot dead after attempting to ‘breach’ Ohio FBI office Armed man wearing body armor killed after he attempted to "breach" an...

Police were using a drone to fly over the area to obtain an aerial view while they searched for the shooter.

Only ten days have passed since a Wayne County deputy was fatally shot during a protracted confrontation. Sgt. Matthew Fishman, a husband and father of two, had a funeral on Tuesday.

In the past three weeks, six sheriff’s officers have been shot in North Carolina. Caitlin Emanuel, a deputy for Sampson County, was shot on July 23 while attending to a stolen car. She is getting better at home.

Advertisement

Three Wayne County officers were shot on August 1 while delivering documents for involuntary commitment, including Fishman, who passed away. The two other deputies continue to make progress.

A Caswell County deputy was shot many times on August 10 while delivering papers related to domestic abuse. Last information indicated that he was in critical condition.

Also Read