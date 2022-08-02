Spain says its mothballed German tanks aren’t fit to send Ukraine 

Leopard 2 tanks take position during a visit of then German Chancellor Angela Merkel at NATO new spearhead force “VJTF 2019” in Munster, Germany in 2019

Spain’s Defense Minister says mothballed Leopard tanks cannot be given to Ukraine.

Margarita Robles says they are in a “deplorable state” and could pose a hazard to people firing them.

Spain is considering sending roughly 40 German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine from a military facility in Zaragoza.

Advertisement

MADRID: Spain’s Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, stated on Tuesday that Spain cannot transfer its mothballed Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine because they are “in utterly horrible shape” and could pose a hazard to the people firing them.

According to the El Pais newspaper, Spain is considering sending roughly 40 German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine from a military facility in Zaragoza. In June, Robles indicated the prospect “was on the table.”

Also Read China bans 35 Taiwan food exporters before Nancy Pelosi visit China has stopped imports from 35 Taiwanese makers of biscuits and pastries....

On Tuesday, during a visit to a Madrid-area air base in Torrejon de Ardoz, Robles told reporters, “We are today looking at all the possibilities, but I can already say that the Leopards in Zaragoza that have not been used for many years cannot be sent because they are in an absolutely deplorable state.”

According to her, “We can’t give them away because they would be a risk to the people” if they were given away.

According to El Pais, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made the offer to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv, but the preparations were put on hold due to the operation’s complexity, which also required approval from the German parliament.

Advertisement

Also Read Russia’s sanction list includes Starmer, Blackford and Cameron Russia has barred 39 prominent Britons from entering the country. This includes...